I am one of the founding members of The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge. The worldwide pandemic affecting our state has been recognized by our group, and no meetings are being held while the pandemic is affecting so many.
Our goal is to see the Kenilworth Lodge come back into use in some way. This historic building once stood on 300-plus acres. May it live again! We don’t need another vacant lot.
For more information about The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge, call 863-659-1640 or write to Georgia Lee Eshelman at 5817 Thunder Road, Sebring, FL 33876.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring