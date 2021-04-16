Friends no longer meeting
As our county prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary, a building that began to be constructed 107 years ago stands neglected. That building is the Kenilworth Lodge.
For The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge, historic buildings should be cared about and cared for rather than neglected and abused. It’s been more than 20 years since the Kenilworth Lodge was placed on this nation’s Historic Register, but each day makes it less likely to live again.
For more than a year, The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge have held informational meetings to bring the Kenilworth Lodge to the attention of our county and its county seat. For the rest of this year, the 10-11 a.m. meetings in the front parking lot of the Kenilworth Lodge on the third Thursday of each month are suspended.
It is hoped that the Kenilworth Lodge will live again, but only when a few people speak up about saving a particular historic building, their message is unheard and the loss of yet another historic building in the city founded by George Sebring sadly becomes more likely.
Georgia Eshelman
Sebring