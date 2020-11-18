Once upon a time, a man named Sebring went fishing with a friend of his at Lake Jackson. The man named Sebring had left Sebring, Ohio, and come to Central Florida for his health.
In 1911, he founded a city on a circle inspired by a city of ancient Greece. He named this new city Sebring, Florida. In 1913, the state of Florida recognized Sebring, Florida as a city.
In 1914, the construction of a "castle" in the Mediterranean Revival-style began on 320 of the thousands of acres Sebring had purchased. This "castle" was the first grand hotel in Central Florida, and Sebring named it the Kenilworth Lodge.
Since April of 2016, Sebring's "castle" has been closed. The windows are no longer as they were, but some are covered by plywood.
Sebring's "castle" is being cared about by a group of people who call themselves Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge. Many others care about the Kenilworth Lodge, too.
In February of this year, a letter to the editor invited people who cared about the Kenilworth Lodge to announce themselves as Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge. The group began with three members and now has a membership of 21. Anyone who desires that the Kenilworth Lodge be brought back to life can be a member. For more information on being and/or becoming a friend of the Kenilworth Lodge call 863-659-1640 or e-mail jorjaleigh17@gmail.com
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring