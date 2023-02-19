Peru Indigenous Awakening

An Aymara woman, holding a Peruvian national, stands on a pile of dirt serving as a roadblock set up by anti-government protesters, in Acora, southern Peru, Jan. 29, 2023. 

 RODRIGO ABD/AP FILE PHOTO

LIMA, Peru — In an industrial corridor of Peru’s capital, a dingy stairwell leads to a second-floor safehouse. Dozens of Quechua and Aymara activists lie on mattresses strewn on the floor, resting up for more anti-government demonstrations as volunteers cook a breakfast of donated rice, pasta and vegetables.

Among the makeshift refuge’s occupants is Marcelo Fonseca. The 46-year-old watched as a a friend was shot and killed in December as they battled security forces in the southern city of Juliaca. Within hours, Fonseca joined a caravan of demonstrators that descended on the capital, Lima, to demand the resignation of interim President Dina Boluarte.

