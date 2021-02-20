Memo: To Donnie from Vladi
Greetings, Comrade! Just wanted you to know how proud I am of you. Since you and I worked together to get you elected in 2016, you have exceeded my wildest expectations. In four short years, you almost destroyed democracy in America and made yourself dictator.
First, you convinced your gullible followers that Russia had no involvement in the 2016 election. Never realized how easily this could be accomplished.
Next, you put into office, every corrupt official you could find, plus made your entire family part of the corruption on a grand scale.
Finally, your secret calls made it possible to undermine your FBI, CIA, and the NSA and hack into almost all of your government agencies. This is a dream come true for Russia.
Your anti-democracy friends, (Steube, Rubio and Scott) in your new home state will certainly want to get in touch with me so that together, all of us, can finish off democracy for good. I understand that your 47 million followers want a dictator for a leader so we are well on our way.
By the way, I am sending along some "special" Diet Coke made especially for you. Try it. I think that you will find it delicious.
Regards, Vladi
Millie Grime
Sebring