AVON PARK — After graduating from the University of Florida with a degree in food and resource economics, Jahna Lynn Barben went to work for her father in the agriculture industry.
Barben worked in the warehouse and did “whatever needed to be done” at Florida Fertilizer. She worked there for a couple of years and discovered her passion wasn’t in that business.
“I just went to work; it was a job,” she said, noting that she learned a lot.
“Here, I don’t feel like I’m going to work,” she said, referring to her store, Tassel and Thread. “I work on Saturdays without complaining ... Doing something you love makes it easy. “
The women’s clothing store, which is located in the Hotel Jacaranda building in downtown Avon Park, opened in 2018. The address is 15 E. Main St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
Barben said she has wanted to own a business from a young age. She explained that she comes from a family of entrepreneurs. Her grandfathers started their own businesses with one the founder of Jahna Concrete in Avon Park and the other Florida Fertilizer in Wauchula. Barben added both of her parents still work in those businesses.
“Family business with a little bit of entrepreneurship is kind of bred in me,” she said.
Before moving to Highlands County, Barben managed a clothing store called Red Apple Boutique in Wauchula. She said she saw a need for a store like hers in Avon Park.
“I love clothes, gifts, decor and things like that,” she said.
Barben said she tries to be a little different than the department stores by providing more of a “personal shopping experience” in a smaller setting.
“I try to be a place where your mother, daughter, grandmother can shop and all find something,” she said.
She said she offers boutique-style clothing. She added that she hand-picks all of the clothes, traveling to AmericasMart in Atlanta to get them.
Men have ventured into the store especially at Christmas time.
“I wrap gifts so it is a one-stop shop thing,” she said. “They walk out and they are a hero Christmas morning.”
Barben also offers embroidery services. She said she learned embroidery from her sewing teacher in junior high school in Wauchula.
“That’s kind of where all of this started was mainly embroidery ...,” she said. “I went into clothing and accessories and that grew faster than the embroidery so that’s kind of the direction I ended up taking it.”
As far as how the name for the store came about, Barben said the thread part is connected with the embroidery aspect of her business. She said she likes tassels.
“I kind of like how they played ball together,” she said. “I played with names and that one stuck.”
Barben is thankful for the support from the community.
“I’ve gotten such a warm welcome from this community,” she said. “From the feedback I have gotten, they are happy to have me here.”
She sells candles, accessories and gift cards as well.
The telephone number at the store is 863-201-7980.