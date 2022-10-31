Supreme Court Affirmative Action Famous Namess

Abigail Fisher, right, who sued the University of Texas, walks outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Oct. 10, 2012. Fisher, who is white, sued after being rejected in 2008 from the University of Texas at Austin. She argued the university’s policy discriminated against her because of race.

 SUSAN WALSH/AP FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will take up the issue of affirmative action again today — the second time in six years — but with the conservative majority now generally expected to end the use of race in higher education admissions.

That would be a major shift for the court, which first ruled in favor of affirmative action policies in admissions in 1978. The earlier cases on affirmation action are each known by a single name: Bakke, Grutter, Gratz and Fisher.

