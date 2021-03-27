Those who know me will testify to the fact that I am not athletic. In fact, I am so out of shape that if the zombie apocalypse ever happens and our lives depend on our ability to run, the best I can hope for is that people will say nice things about me at my funeral.
It doesn’t help that my career does not encourage moving much besides my fingers. Writing is (usually) done from a seated position and sitting does not burn as many calories as walking or running.
I know of some writers who write standing up or even while walking on a slow treadmill. While it’s possible I might write standing – until my feet started hurting, anyway – there is no way I am coordinated enough to type and walk at the same time. So, you can cross that off as a way to get me moving.
Out of shape is not good. It raises my risks for all kinds of bad stuff. But getting me to do something besides moan about it is tough.
Then along came my wonderful daughter-in-law, Amanda Ware. She told me about a program she was doing called Couch to 5k, which took you from couch potato to maybe running a real 5k.
Amanda was dedicated to this. She has two children under the age of 4, as well as three dogs and two cats. She found the time to do the program and even exercised during her off days. I was impressed.
And I was curious. Could the program work for someone like me?
One problem that had to be addressed was that I don’t run very well, as in, at all. In fact, I have discovered to my dismay my body has literally forgotten how to run. So, the best I could do with the program was a power walk.
Amanda assured me the program would work fine under those conditions. So, one day I downloaded the Zenilabs version of Couch to 5k and decided I would give it a shot.
The program lasts eight weeks and you do it three times a week. I decided to try for early morning so that it wouldn’t be too hot. That in itself was a change for me because no one would accuse me of being a morning person.
The program started easily enough. It swapped power walking with regular walking and only lasted 30 minutes. Gradually it increased in difficulty.
Then one day it jumped up to a full 20-minute power walk. I admit when I saw that on Thursday (the walk was scheduled for Friday) I panicked a little. Could I really do 20 minutes without a break? Me?
A call to Amanda assured me. The program had been building me up for this, she said. I could do it. She had faith in me.
The next day, aside from two stops to tie loose shoes, I did the 20 minutes. I got a “good job” from both Amanda and my granddaughter, which meant a lot.
I continued the program while in South Carolina, Amanda going out with me to walk with me and cheer me on. She made it bearable, and I threatened to kidnap her back to Sebring. If I ever need a motivational coach, I know who I’m calling.
Last week I completed the program by doing a full 30-minute power walk. Yes, I actually did that. Granted, I’m not the fastest power walker on the block. But that didn’t matter.
And this week? I started a new program – Couch to 10k. By the end of it, I should be able to power walk for a full hour.
And after doing the first program I know better than to say it won’t happen. It’s entirely possible. I just have to stick with it and not give up.
So, if you’re in the neighborhood and see a slow power walker trudging along, give her a cheer. I’ll appreciate it.