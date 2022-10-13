The storm had subsided, so I stepped outside to survey the mess. My lush gardens were flattened. Formerly full and glorious, overspilling the bed as it hosted bees, wasps and all species of lepidoptera, my butterfly garden was particularly pummeled. Sighing, I noticed my stunning bromeliads had also been broken and bent by the wind. I picked up a waving branch of red and yellow the same height as I and stuck it in a flowerpot, unable to fully commit just yet to tossing it aside. How would the hummingbirds feed?
While I had waited years for those blooms, these are small concerns to be sure. Thankful beyond words to have a home that withstood the onslaught with the most minor of damages, I had spent the night tucked up with my critters in my utility room as the hurricane roared. We got through and it was all over now. It was time to commence the cleanup.
I began picking up sticks but suddenly felt overwhelmed. A lack of sleep, the absence of help, and a weakness of hands no longer able to operate most power tools, I found myself quickly becoming exasperated. I walked and surveyed, noticing where once was a bevy of buzzing and activity was now a mess of flattened blooms where one solitary bee was attempting to feed. I may have cried a little bit before I headed back inside.
Downing two anti-inflammatories, I found a pair of work gloves and buried the warnings ringing in my brain about having to choose between typing and gardening. It was a hurricane, and these were extenuating circumstances. I started slowly by picking up sticks. This would never do. I grabbed a rake and eased my way into the activity. The aching soon turned into heat, and I was managing the task. Before long I grabbed the loppers. Knowing I’d pay later, I pushed through and got so much accomplished. I reminded myself of this as my hands sang in the night, recounting my foolish behaviors.
There is more to be done and some of the most delicate plants won’t survive. The arrival of butterflies in the days after though, then migratory warblers the following weekend, provided me a reminder that nature always prevails. Bees and wasps began arriving soon after and even a hummingbird zoomed in to check out how things were progressing. Thankful that some of the blooms had opened, I enjoyed watching this jeweled wonder sample each available flower turning nectar into jet fuel before propelling itself away.
My gardens are a happy place and an ongoing lesson in renewal. I was shocked to see a zinnia that had been completely crushed pop anew with a bright pink flower. What a lesson for the humans who behold its tenacity. My crepe myrtles, completely defoliated by the storm’s ferocious winds, are putting out new greenery. In the days after the storm, one tiny cluster of flowers emerged on a naked branchlet. Nature reminds us that no matter how strong the storm, renewal is possible. Even when flattened, we can rise up and flourish once again.