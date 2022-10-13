The storm had subsided, so I stepped outside to survey the mess. My lush gardens were flattened. Formerly full and glorious, overspilling the bed as it hosted bees, wasps and all species of lepidoptera, my butterfly garden was particularly pummeled. Sighing, I noticed my stunning bromeliads had also been broken and bent by the wind. I picked up a waving branch of red and yellow the same height as I and stuck it in a flowerpot, unable to fully commit just yet to tossing it aside. How would the hummingbirds feed?

While I had waited years for those blooms, these are small concerns to be sure. Thankful beyond words to have a home that withstood the onslaught with the most minor of damages, I had spent the night tucked up with my critters in my utility room as the hurricane roared. We got through and it was all over now. It was time to commence the cleanup.

