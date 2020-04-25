A month ago most folks had no idea what a N95 mask was, not even those who wore them daily in surgery. Now we are all becoming experts on masks. The CDC has recommended that everyone wear a mask anytime they need to go out in public. The CDC further recommended that unless you are a medical professional or a first responder, that you leave the limited number of N95 masks alone and wear a cloth mask. Anyone who has been out in public here in Sebring has seen a multitude of mask types and designs.
There is one high quality cloth mask that stands out and is seen more and more here and around the world. A Sebring resident, Marlene Canfield, is making masks and giving them to anyone who asks and she is having trouble keeping up with the demand. Canfield started making the masks when she saw a need. She made one each for her father and mother-in-law to wear when they went to medical appointments. It took a couple days to make the first two as she watched YouTube videos and tried different gauge wire in the top to fold over your nose.
She worked with different designs to find the one that she felt worked best. After the first two, she made one for herself and her husband and then for her five children and eight grandchildren. She started sending them back to family and friends in Arizona and family and friends all over Florida. After the first 50 or 60 had gone out and most of her family had her masks, she was having trouble finding material. She had used all the material she had held from clothes made for her children and sheets and curtains made for nurseries.
She has become well known at Walmart for coming in and buying up material. She boils the material in salt and vinegar to make sure it holds its color and is completely sanatized before she starts ironing and cutting the material up and getting it ready to sew. This is no mass operation as she lives in an RV with her husband and has little room for the set-up she has put together. She has now gone from a mask a day to around eight to 10 a day. She works from when she gets up until around 8 each night and has not taken a day off since the pandemic hit a month ago.
She has made and sent masks to San Antonio, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; North Troy, Vermont and Washington, DC. She has also sent masks to friends who are members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland in Londonderry and Belfast, Northern Ireland, City of London Police (retired and working), to members of Interpol in Lyon, France and their spouses, to former Scotland Yard and MI5 officers and the former detective chief superintendent of the City of London Police and their spouses.
Several people have stopped her in stores to ask her about the mask she wears and how to get them. Her answer is always the same. Give me your address and tell me how many male and female masks you need and if any are for children and I’ll make them and send them to you. She pays for everything including shipping herself. All she asks for in return is a photo of the recipient wearing the mask.
Canfield, described by her husband as stunningly beautiful, has a giving and loving heart. She was born in a mining town – Stargo, Arizona – which no longer exists as the mining company found a large copper deposit under the city and destroyed the city to get the copper. She went to a Christian academy as a boarding student outside Phoenix. She was working part time at a restaurant in Tombstone, Arizona when she met her future husband. She was also working full time as the court administrator for Cochise County in Bisbee, Arizona. The couple asked the senior superior court judge to perform the service when they were married. It was to be a small service in his chambers. As word got out so many people asked if they could attend her service that it was moved to the courtroom and then to the steps of the courthouse. Such is Canfield’s personality.
As Canfield’s husband is a now retired federal agent, they moved often. This was a tough job for Canfield, especially with five children. As the children grew old enough for school or day care, Canfield took jobs in the cities in which they lived. She has sold houses as a realtor, worked with a veterinarian and worked as an office manager for a large restaurant supply company. When they were living outside Tampa, a friend told her that the Ale House in Brandon was looking for part time wait staff and she could make a few extra dollars. Canfield took the job and within a month or so she was the bookkeeper and the assistant manager for the restaurant.
Following 9/11, Canfield and her family moved to London. She took a job at the U.S. Embassy working in the Visa and Passport section. She applied for and acquired the job as the administrative specialist for the Office of Defense Cooperation for the Department of Defense in London. One of Canfield’s colleagues was diagnosed with cancer and was sent back to the states for treatment. Canfield was asked to pitch in and do both her job and the colleagues’. She did both jobs for around nine months. The Inspector General conducted an office inspection and Marlene received perfect marks on both jobs. It was then that everyone realized that Canfield had been working both jobs and had worked 10-hour days for six days a week and half days on Sunday for the entire time without a day off.
For this and numerous other actions, Canfield received the Joint Service Achievement Award. This award is one of the highest awards for civilians only presented to civilian federal government employees of the joint staff who’s commendable service is of major significance to the Department of Defense. A major general flew to London to present her with this medal.
Canfield and her husband retired in 2015 and have lived full time in a RV since then. They have traveled around the U.S. visiting family and friends and seeing historic sites while attending blues music festivals. Since the pandemic started, the RV has been parked at her in-law’s house full time. Canfield buys groceries for and prepares meals for those who shouldn’t be out as well as sewing the masks. She is looking forward to this mess being over so she can visit with and hug all her grandchildren.