Editor’s note: Seven young ladies from across Highlands County were nominated for the Champion for Children Youth Award presented in February. While only one could receive the title, all of the finalists were outstanding in their own way. The series concludes with today’s feature on the winner of the award.
LAKE PLACID — As a three-pound preemie, Carlyn Bobo started out fighting for her life. The spirit to overcome and achieve has been a driving force in her life. Her accomplishments were recently celebrated through winning the Champion for Children Youth Award.
Bobo was nominated for the coveted award by Lake Placid High School educators Misty Matthews and Darcia Munro. Several recommendation letters followed the nomination from community leaders and LPHS coaches.
“She is extremely goal-oriented and she has a heart of gold,” Matthews wrote in her nomination. “Her love and passion for students with disabilities are heartwarming and much appreciated. Carlyn stands up for what is right, even when it is not the popular vote of her peers.”
Bobo’s premature arrival on planet Earth presented the newborn with many obstacles to overcome. She did and has been exceeding expectations ever since. More than that, she encourages others to do their best also. Carlyn is one of seven children.
Their premature birth kept Bobo and her twin sister, Cariss, in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for about a month, she said. When she was little, she had learning disabilities and a speech impediment. She was in ESE classes until first grade. Bobo is a member of the National Honor Society the last three years and Student Government Association for four years. She has an exceptional GPA.
Bobo has also been a camp counselor for Camp Joy for several years. She worked with teens and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.
“This camp taught me so much and definitely brought a lot of joy to my life,” Bobo said.
Bobo also had hip dysplasia when born. Now, she is the captain of the girl’s cross country team for three years and co-captain for the girl’s track and field team. She will be running in the Boston Marathon in April.
Bobo expressed her feelings on winning the award.
“It’s an honor to win out of so many people because they were very deserving,” she said.
Bobo continues to serve her community in her role as a lieutenant in the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Explorers Program #2247. Bobo is the vice president of the West Central Region for the Florida Sheriff’s Explorer Association. She has helped with HCSO’s bass tournament and represented them in Christmas parades. She also donated ornaments and Christmas gifts to local nursing homes. Bobo joined because she thought she might like to be a road deputy and was thrilled with the opportunities the program has given her.
Munro said Bobo has accomplished much, especially in light of her early challenges.
“She is a hard worker who will help others before herself,” Munro said. “Siblings, classmates, teammates can always depend on her for an extra set of hands, words of encouragement and ways to improve in school and sports.”
After graduation, Bobo will attend Montreat College in North Carolina. She plans to major in cyber security and minor in accounting. She wants a career in forensic accounting to keep people from falling for financial scams.
Bobo’s reasons for helping others and her community are very simple as she sees it.
“I am a very strong believer in Christ and I believe we are put on this Earth to uplift each other,” she said. “If we were all kind and uplifted and appreciated someone else, the world would be a better place. The more smiles you share with others, the happier it makes you.”