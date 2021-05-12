LAKE PLACID — The final games of the Lake Placid Senior Softball spring league were played on Monday, May 3, at the Highlands Sports Complex. The first matchup saw Team Tank prevail over Team Rudy, final score 22-7. For the Tankers, Sam Brownell (triple) and Frank Menendez (two doubles) each had four hits. Earl Register added a triple of his own and Gary Vizioli, Lee Maule and Ken Kirk all went three for four at bat. For the Starburst Rainbows (aka Team Rudy), Jim Guild and Jeff Lindskoog couldn’t be stopped at the plate both hitting three for three. Ron Peterson and Dick Cook also logged three hits each.
On the other field, Team Marty ended up pulling ahead and beating Team Kelly 23-13. Going five for five and leading the way for the winning team were Jeff Stanley (two doubles) and Norm Grubbs (triple). Dan Rasmussen (triple) and Greg Ramos (double, home run) had four hits apiece and Steve Weinzirl and manager Marty McKee each went three for four. In the other dugout, Ron Hanisch and manager Kelly McMillen (double, triple) finished the season going a perfect four for four. Chuck Detore added three hits in the effort.
The Lake Placid seniors will return to Lake June ball fields in Lake Placid for informal “pick-up” games and batting practice until new league schedules start up again in the fall. Practice will be held every Monday (weather dependent) at 9 a.m. Players must be 60 years or older to qualify for league play, but summer ball welcomes all. Contact the league through www.lpsoftball.com.