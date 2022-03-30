LAKE PLACID — Students from the Lake Placid High School Key Club have been giving hospital workers a shot in the arm of positivity. Healthcare workers have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle for over two years and the students don’t want them to forget how much they are valued.
A Highlands County couple, who has been supporting hospital workers continually with prayer and tangible items such as bagels, wanted to do more.
The couple has expressed the wish to remain anonymous.
The couple approached Key Club facilitator Kate Grizzell for help.
The couple have been furnishing cards for the Key Club students. The students seem to enjoy writing personalized notes in them or drawing pictures for the healthcare heroes. Grizzell said many of the students have parents or family members in the healthcare industry so they can empathize.
Grizzell said the couple has brought about three packs of 50 cards so far for the students to work on. When the cards are completed, the couple delivers them to all three hospitals in the county.