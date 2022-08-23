Nebraska Preview Football

Nebraska red team quarterback Casey Thompson (11) signals the crowd before leading both the red and white teams onto the field alongside head coach Scott Frost before Nebraska’s NCAA college football annual red-white spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, April 9, 2022.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/AP FILE PHOTO

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska will play a Week Zero game for the second straight season, and coach Scott Frost can’t afford a repeat of what happened a year ago.

The Cornhuskers’ loss at Illinois set the tone for a 3-9 season that ended with Frost clinging to his job after taking a $1 million pay cut and firing four offensive assistants.

Recommended for you