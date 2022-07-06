FROSTPROOF — The Frostproof Dixie Baseball Coach Pitch All-Star team was unable to overcome an early deficit in Round two of the Dixie Baseball Coach Pitch Division II State Tournament in Frostproof on Sunday with a 12-2 loss to the Fort Meade All-Star team.
Fort Meade pounded out four base hits in the first inning and took advantage of a couple Frostproof errors to tally up six runs.
Frostproof got two of the first three batters out, but had trouble getting the last out as singles by Brady Barnett, Jase Price and Jalen Brown each drove in a run to make the score 3-0. Emilie Hernandez highlighted the inning with a triple down the right field line to drive in two more and scored on a throwing error as Fort Meade finished the inning with a 6-0 lead.
Frostproof settled down, giving up a run in the third as they fell behind 7-0 before showing offensive life in the fourth inning.
With two outs in the fourth, consecutive singles by Peyton Hawkins, Levi Deboard and Justin Thomas resulted in two runs as Frostproof closed the gap to five, 7-2 after four innings.
That would not last long as Frostproof suffered the same problem in the fifth inning as they did in the first. After getting the first two batters out on easy infield pop ups, Frostproof was unable to close the inning as they committed two errors, then infield singles by Jase Price, Jalen Brown, Emilie Hernandez brought in four runs to make the score 11-2.
Josiah Russell ended the game with an RBI single into left field that made the final score 12-2 with the game being stopped on the 10-run rule.