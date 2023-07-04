Frostproof man dies in fiery crash

A fiery, roll-over crash on U.S. 27 in Polk County Sunday afternoon claimed the life of one man and sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.
A Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigation says the deceased man, 42-year-old Donnie Joe Lee of Frostproof, died after being thrown from the vehicle near the Sun Ray community.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office described a fiery, high-speed crash in its report on the accident.
The crash occurred as 46-year-old Robert Castillo Jr. of Frostproof, drove south on U.S. 27 in a 2005 black Nissan 350Z at a “high rate of speed,” a Polk County Sheriff’s spokesman said. Castillo lost control of the 350Z near George Street. The Nissan traveled southeast across the grass-and-concrete median, across the northbound lanes of U.S. 27, and down a grass embankment, where it began to roll, Polk County officials said.
That’s when Lee was thrown from the vehicle. He was declared deceased at the scene.
The car then caught fire and “became fully engulfed.” Castillo was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle’s Crash Dashboard says Polk County has seen 66 fatal crashes so far in 2023.
U.S. 27 was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.