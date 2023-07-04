Frostproof man dies in fiery crash

A Polk County Sheriff’s cruiser blocks traffic at the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 27 Sunday.

A fiery, roll-over crash on U.S. 27 in Polk County Sunday afternoon claimed the life of one man and sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigation says the deceased man, 42-year-old Donnie Joe Lee of Frostproof, died after being thrown from the vehicle near the Sun Ray community.

