FROSTPROOF — Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue responded to a fatality on Sunday about 5:40 p.m. The incident took place just over the Polk County line on U.S. 27 near the intersection of Tabitha Way.
According to a press release by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Ty Romero, 26, of Frostproof, was driving north on U.S. 27 in a 2012 Kia Sorrento in the inside lane, witnesses told deputies. It is unknown why Romero swerved into the grassy median but he overcorrected.
The overcorrection made the Kia “fishtail” across the northbound lanes. The Kia ended up on its side and “flipped” across the highway, hitting a tree on the west side of U.S. 27 where it came to rest.
Romero was ejected from the Kia and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. PCSO said excessive speed and impairment may have been contributing factors.
Traffic going south in Polk County and north out of Highlands County was detoured for some four hours while deputies worked the crash.