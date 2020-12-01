MANATEE COUNTY, FL — A 17-year-old female teen from Frostproof was killed in an ATV crash around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Manatee County.
According to reports from Florida Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old female from Bowling Green was driving the side-by-side ATV on private property off State Road 39 in Manatee County.
As the teen driver attempted to negotiate a curve, the ATV overturned, which caused both girls to become separated from the vehicle.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation, according to reports.
In a recent policy change, FHP is no longer releasing names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.