AVON PARK — The Avon Park varsity girls soccer team lost 9-1 to the Frostproof Bulldogs on Thursday at Avon Park’s Joe Franza Stadium. The Red Devils dropped to 2-3 on the season.
Avon Park coach John Merlo said the Red Devils have improved a lot in the last two games and continue to improve, but they currently have a number of players out ill, as was reflected by the empty substitution bench. He saw some mistakes on their part that lead to goals for Frostproof.
“We need to maintain contact with the opposing player, we are giving them too much room, and when we switch, the mid and defender, we are switching too late,” he said. “But it is early in the season and definitely have the opportunity to correct it.”
Merlo added that their schedule had them play some very hard teams first, which made him feel confident that the next few games would be wins for them.
Frostproof scored first within the first 10 minutes of the game, and continued to press the Red Devils. Just before the half, the Bulldogs scored on a penalty kick making the score 5-0 going into halftime.
Avon Park came out strong in the second half, Frostproof was penalized within the first five minutes, and Aliany Zavala was able to score on the penalty kick, bringing the score to 5-1.
But the short-handed Red Devils were not able to keep up with the Bulldogs and the game was called with10 minutes left after Frostproof made the score 9-1.
Even though the Red Devils were defeated in this game, there were some outstanding players according to Coach Merlo.
He said goalie Jailyn Orellana did an excellent job, defending some unbelievable shots. Wing defender Karyme Martinez and captain Aliany Zavala also had strong games.