AVON PARK — The Avon Park varsity girls soccer team lost 9-1 to the Frostproof Bulldogs on Thursday at Avon Park’s Joe Franza Stadium. The Red Devils dropped to 2-3 on the season.

Avon Park coach John Merlo said the Red Devils have improved a lot in the last two games and continue to improve, but they currently have a number of players out ill, as was reflected by the empty substitution bench. He saw some mistakes on their part that lead to goals for Frostproof.

