FROSTPROOF – On Monday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd updated the public on the triple homicide that took place Friday night. Keven Springfield (30), Damion Tillman (23) and Brandon Rollins (27), were beaten and shot during a night fishing trip at Lake Streety. Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help with information in the case ... a case Judd said has “shaken Frostproof to its very core.”
A reward of $5,000 was offered Saturday for the information leading to an arrest. Judd was going to announce an increase that would see the reward rise to $15,000. However, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Sheriff’s Association stepped in and added to the fund. The reward now sits at $30,000.
Judd promised the tip could be anonymous through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. He said the money would have “no taxes” and the tipster would not have to testify in court. Judd said there are people who would turn in their own brother for $100.
“What’s more wholesome than going fishing,” Judd asked. “Three buddies going fishing; we can all identify with that. And then being shot down in the middle of the road during the nighttime hours. We’ve got to bring these people to justice.”
According to Judd, the three best friends were to meet at Lake Streety for a night of fishing about 10 p.m. Lake Streety is a very remote area surrounded by cow pastures and orange groves. It appeared to PCSO that Tillman arrived first in his red pickup truck. Judd said Sunday, it “appeared that while the suspects were in the process of murdering Damion,” Rollins and Springfield drove up in a white pickup truck.
Rollins called his father and woke him up, asking for help. In his rush to get to his son, the senior Rollins forgot his cell phone. When he arrived on the scene, his son was able to speak to him. That conversation is not being released. The father drove 15-20 minutes to a Sun Ray convenience store to ask for help.
Judd said the father did not call 911 from his son’s phone possibly because he couldn’t find it and also because of his heightened anxiety.
PCSO believes there was more than one suspect because of the scene but said there is much speculation in this case at the time. There was no apparent theft because valuable items were left in the trucks.
When PCSO investigates murders, they usually fall under domestic issues and drugs. Judd said this case did not fall into either. He described Frostproof as a quaint, quiet and close-knit community. Through discussions with community members, it was discovered that some people use the rural area to use drugs and drink on Fridays and Saturdays.
“It’s important to understand that they have killed three people,” the sheriff said. “They have nothing to lose at this point. We don’t believe ... have zero evidence to believe that they are out looking for people to kill.”
Judd said the killer(s) however could kill again if they were set off for some reason. That’s why he said it was important to get these killers in jail sooner than later. The investigators have had cooperation from neighbors. They are also searching for cameras in the area and have processed evidence. Judd said there are “dozens and dozens” of people working on the investigation 24/7.