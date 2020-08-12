New research out of the University College London Ear Institute reveals the finding of genes responsible for maintaining healthy hearing. The discovery, which was made in fruit flies, has experts excited as it may lead to treatments for age-related hearing loss in humans.
Hearing loss affects nearly one third of the global population over the age of 65, with 70 percent of those over the age of 70 at risk of being cut off from friends and family when the condition is left untreated. While more than 150 genes are already associated with hearing loss, we are no closer to using this information to develop therapies.
The new study published in Scientific Reports followed the hearing of the common fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster) across its 70-day lifespan and measured if there was a decline with age. One day for a fruit fly is equivalent to approximately one year for a human.
Fruit flies are an ideal tool for the study of human hearing loss as they share many molecular similarities with human ears. This is the first study to ever follow fruit flies’ hearing across their lifetime.
The researchers used advanced biomechanical, neurophysiological and behavioral techniques to determine that the ears of fruit flies display age-related hearing loss starting after 50 days of age. Once this was identified, they turned their attention to the time before the flies began developing hearing loss to pinpoint any “age-variable” genes within the inner ear that kept the ears healthy for the early part of the flies’ lives. The researchers identified a new set of ‘homeostasis genes,’ which means they are responsible for controlling the activity that keeps the ear sensitive. They tested the genes’ roles by increasing their function or silencing them. Through this manipulation the researchers found that some of the genes could prevent the fruit flies from developing age-related hearing loss.
According to Professor Joerg Alber, lead author of the study, “Our twin discoveries that fruit flies experience age-related hearing loss and that their prior auditory health is controlled by a particular set of genes, is a significant breakthrough. The fact that these genes are conserved in humans will also help to focus future clinical research in humans and thereby accelerate the discovery of novel pharmacological or gene-therapeutic strategies.”
While these are only introductory findings, they show promise. The researchers have already started a follow-up drug discovery project designed to fast-track novel treatments for age-related hearing loss in humans.
