SEBRING — As you get ready for Thanksgiving, fire officials want you to take care, especially if you plan on frying your turkey this year.
“Fry the turkey, not the garage,” said Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox, echoing a theme running through the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) website and alerts for this holiday.
Florida this year will have relatively cool weather for the holiday, with highs in the 70s, even dipping into the high 60s during the early to middle part of Thanksgiving week. Maddox said that will likely prompt campfires in rural areas, which can also be an issue if not maintained.
Weather forecasts call for blustery, windy weather across the Southeast in general, which could pick up embers and drop them on dry forests and brush land, unless it rains.
However, what municipal departments run into each year are cooking mishaps, Maddox said, and turkey fryers are among the most dangerous.
“Obviously we hope they don’t turn into issues,” Maddox said, noting that people have more campfires and hunting in the country. “Everybody wants to fry a turkey in town.”
NFPA strongly discourages the use of turkey fryers, and advises people to fry their turkeys in parts on a skillet on the stove. However, those who want to fry the entire bird can follow the following tips from State Farm Insurance.
Thaw out
Use an 8-10 pound turkey and make sure it’s properly thawed. When the ice in the turkey melts, it will turn to superheated steam and explode out of the fryer, splattering oil on skin, or worse, onto the open flame below the fryer, creating a fireball.
Scout out
When the turkey is ready, scout out level, stable ground at least 10 feet from your home for the fryer; away from garages, decks, fences and any trees, bushes, palms or shrubs — especially palmettos, which secrete flammable resin. State Farm advises that you remove and discourage any bystanders, children or pets, and keep a working fire extinguisher on hand. Also, lower the turkey into the oil before heating it up.
Gear up
Once the oil gets hot, it can get messy. Put on safety glasses, oven mitts and an apron well before the oil starts to bubble. Carefully gauge the amount of oil needed. Too much can spill out as the turkey cooks or when the turkey goes in, because cooks forget to account for the size of the turkey. When it spills, it will ignite.
Heat up
Heat the oil to 325 degrees F, and expect cooking to take four to five minutes per pound to reach the recommended temperatures. If the oil starts to smoke, turn it off. Dark meat should get up to an internal temperature of about 180 degrees F, while white meat needs to be 170 degrees F. Take your time. When raising or lowering the turkey from or into the oil, go slowly to minimize spills, and give it your full attention. Avoid alcohol, and don’t leave your bird unattended.
Clean up
Use the same care with cleanup, making sure to let the oil cool completely overnight before disposing of it.
NFPA states that firefighters see three times as many cooking fires on Thanksgiving as any other typical day. A recent NFPA U.S. Home Cooking Fires Report listed 1,600 reported fires on Thanksgiving 2017, a 238 percent increase over the daily average, with the leading cause being unattended cooking.
NFPA recommends the following:
- Never leave the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop. Frying or sautéing in oil needs continuous attention.
- While cooking a turkey, stay inside and check on it regularly.
- Use timers to track cooking times.
- Keep things that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, wrappers and towels — at least three feet from the cooking area.
- Do not wear long sleeves or hanging fabrics that can ignite from a heat source.
- Keep children at least three feet from the stove or from hot foods and liquids to prevent burns.
Always cook with a lid beside your pan to cover and smother a fire, if needed. Do not remove the cover until the pan cools for a long time. Never throw water or use a fire extinguisher on the fire.
For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed until the fire is completely out.
If you have any doubts or concerns, contact your local fire department.