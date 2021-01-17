TALLAHASSEE — M.J. Walker scored 20 points, Raiquan Gray added a career-high 19 and Florida State beat North Carolina 82-75 on Saturday for the Seminoles’ 20th consecutive home conference victory.
Walker, who made 4 of 5 shots from the arc, missed three minutes of the second half after turning an ankle but returned to hit his final 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes left to give the Seminoles (7-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 10-point lead.
The Tar Heels (8-5, 3-3) were within a point with just over two minutes remaining but missed their next three shots and had a turnover while Gray converted a three-point play and two free throws and the Seminoles went up seven with 16 seconds remaining.
RayQuan Evans, Balsa Koprivica and Malik Osborne added 10 points each for the Seminoles, who were 8 of 16 on 3-point attempts and made 26 of 27 free throws. The Seminoles were without third-leading scorer Scottie Barnes, who turned his ankle in Wednesday’s win over North Carolina State.
RJ Davis scored 16 points, Kerwin Walton 14, Garrison Brooks 12 and Caleb Love 11 for North Carolina, which made 10 of 24 from the arc but only got to the line 14 times, making 11.
Guard Anthony Harris, out since December 2019 while recovering from a knee injury, played nine minutes in the second half and scored five points with three assists.
The Tar Heels had a three-game win streak snapped.
Georgia 78, Ole Miss 74
OXFORD, Miss. — Tye Fagan scored 19 points, Shavir Wheeler added 18 points and nine assists and Georgia held off Mississippi 78-74 on Saturday to win its first conference game of the season and snap a four-game losing streak.
Ole Miss (6-6, 1-4 Southeastern Conference) led almost the entire first half despite going 1 of 13 from the arc and had a one-point lead after Romello White’s basket in the opening seconds of the second half. But Fagan scored 13 points in a 24-8 run that left the Bulldogs (8-4, 1-4) ahead 53-38 with 12 minutes remaining.
Devonte Shuler led a 9-0 run with seven points that got the Rebels within a one with 1:27 to go but Wheeler made four free throws over the next minute and another by Justin Kier provided the final margin with five seconds left.
K.D. Johnson, playing in only his second game after given NCAA clearance, followed his 21-point debut against Auburn with 14 points against the Rebels, including four 3-pointers on five attempts. Toumani Camara added 13 points. The Bulldogs shot 75% in the second half and 59% for the game.
Shuler had four 3-pointers and scored 24 points with eight assists and Jarkel Joiner added a career-high 22 points.
Ole Miss has lost three straight.
Missouri 68, Texas A & M 52
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A COVID-19 pause left Missouri a little rusty before the Tigers shook it off and beat Texas A&M.
Dru Smith scored 15 points and the 17th-ranked Tigers beat the Aggies 68-52 on Saturday. It was Missouri’s first game since Jan. 5 before they got paused because of a positive coronavirus test within the program.
Though Missouri was without its full team for practice for a week while players were quarantined, the Tigers used the break to regain focus after the early-January loss.
“We were watching film on our own and stuff, just making sure the we were locked in still,” senior forward Jeremiah Tilmon said. “That helped us out. In our group chats, (we were) making sure that we were going into this game being focused. Making sure we were keyed in on defense and taking open shots. Making sure that we had the right energy.”
Tilmon had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (8-2, 2-2 SEC).
Sophomore guard Andre Gordon paced the Aggies (7-5, 2-4) with 19 points.
The Tigers led 27-24 at the half and used a 21-5 run midway through the second half to take control of the game.
After trailing for the majority of the first half, Missouri mounted a 12-2 run to close out the half and held the Aggies scoreless for the final four minutes. In that run, Texas A&M went 0-for-11 from the field.
A&M head coach Buzz Williams said it was a drop in defensive energy that opened the door four Missouri’s second-half offensive surge.
“I thought we closed down the half without much energy,” he said. “It wasn’t zero energy, it was just lacking, relative to the cohesiveness we need to play with on both ends. And then I think we started the second half worse than we ended the first half.”
Butler 70, Creighton 66
INDIANAPOLIS — Aaron Thompson scored 17 points and found Bryce Nze for the go-ahead layup with 68 seconds left in overtime Saturday to complete a remarkable second-half comeback with a 70-66 upset of No. 8 Creighton.
Creighton scored the first two baskets in overtime, but Butler took over from there, scoring eight straight points over the final 3:07. Nze, who made it 67-66 with his layup, finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
The Bulldogs also overcame a 71-58 deficit over the final 7 1/2 minutes of regulation. Butler (4-7, 3-5 Big East) has won four straight home games against the Bluejays.
Denzel Mahoney scored 23 of his season-high 29 points in the second half to lead Creighton (10-3, 6-2), which had a six-game winning streak snapped.
The Bulldogs opened a 35-25 lead when Nze started the second half with a 3-pointer, but they quickly squandered it by missing 14 consecutive shots.
Creighton took full advantage, with Mahoney scoring 12 points during a 16-1 run to give the Bluejays a 41-36 lead. Mahoney’s three-point play with 11:28 left extended the margin to 51-38.
Butler answered with a 17-2 spurt and took a 62-60 lead on Thompson’s layup with 57.4 seconds left in regulation. Mahoney tied it with two free throws and the Bulldogs missed three shots on the final possession.