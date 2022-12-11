TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Caleb Mills scored 16 points, Cameron Corhen had 15 points off the bench, and Florida State defeated Louisville 75-53 on Saturday in a game between two Atlantic Coast Conference teams desperate for a win.

Matthew Cleveland had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Seminoles (2-9, 1-1). Corhen added five rebounds and was perfect in six free throw attempts.

