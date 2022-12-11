TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Caleb Mills scored 16 points, Cameron Corhen had 15 points off the bench, and Florida State defeated Louisville 75-53 on Saturday in a game between two Atlantic Coast Conference teams desperate for a win.
Matthew Cleveland had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Seminoles (2-9, 1-1). Corhen added five rebounds and was perfect in six free throw attempts.
El Ellis scored 15 points for Louisville (0-9, 0-2).
Florida State held Louisville to three points over the first four minutes of the second half, building a 16-point lead before Ellis hit a 3-pointer for the Cardinals. The Seminoles’ lead first reached 20 points on a dunk by Naheem McLeod near the 10-minute mark. McLeod, a 7-foot-4 sophomore, had a career high six blocks, raising his average to a little more than 2 blocks per game.
A 10-2 run by Florida State in the middle of the first half helped the Seminoles establish a double-digit lead. After Louisville drew within 21-15 FSU added an 8-0 run and the Seminoles led by double-digits the rest of the game.
The Seminoles, who made 21 of 23 free throws in their past two games, made 11 of their first 12 and finished 12-of-16 from the line.
It was Florida State’s sixth consecutive win in a series that dates to 1968. The teams have met 51 times and Louisville holds a 34-17 advantage.
Miami 80, NC State 73CORAL GABLES, Fla., — Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong combined to score 47 points and Miami held off North Carolina State to take an 80-73 victory on Saturday afternoon.
The Hurricanes (10-1, 2-0 ACC) have won six straight games after dropping an 88-70 decision to Maryland.
NC State took a 43-34 lead at the break, but Miami came out of intermission firing. Nijel Pack hit a 3-pointer 11 seconds into the second half and Wong did the same 30 seconds later to cut the deficit to three, 43-40, but the Wolf Pack answered with a 5-0 run of their own capped by a Terquavion Smith jumper. After Jarkel Joiner hit two free throws with 14:52 left the NC State lead was back to double digits, 52-42, and Joiner added a 3-pointer seconds later to make it 55-43.
Wong hit a jumper and followed it with a 3, Harlond Beverly hit a 3 and Miller scored at the basket to get Miami within 55-53 before Joiner knocked down a 3 to stop the run. Miami finally pulled even with 5:22 left when Beverley dunked. Miller followed with a 3-pointer at the 3:40 mark to give Miami a 70-67 lead.
D.J. Burns pulled the Wolf Pack within two, 74-72 with 1:30 left, but the Hurricanes closed with a 6-1 run.
Miller was 8 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 5 from distance and 7 of 8 from the line, to lead Miami with 25 points, adding five boards and three assists. Wong added 22 points with eight assists. Norchard Omier contributed 11 points and 11 boards.
Joiner finished with 26 points to lead NC State (8-3, 0-2). Smith scored 19 points and Burnes added 16 points and eight rebounds. The Wolf Pack bench scored just two points.
North Florida 88, Bethune-Cookman 48JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jose Placer’s 21 points helped North Florida defeat Bethune-Cookman 88-48 on Saturday.
Placer shot 8 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Ospreys (3-6). Jarius Hicklen added 15 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 8 from distance), and they also had five rebounds. Carter Hendricksen was 6 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 15 points.
Dylan Robertson led the Wildcats (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds. Zion Harmon added eight points for Bethune-Cookman. Marcus Garrett also recorded seven points.