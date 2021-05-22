Richard Corcoran won’t be the next president of Florida State University. He didn’t make the cut for the final three candidates over the weekend.
If you’re an FSU student, professor or alumni, go ahead and breathe that sigh of relief. You just dodged a bullet fired from the culture-war front.
If you work at a public school in Florida, or send a child to one, you’re still stuck with an education ideologue.
You might not know it from listening to Corcoran’s hourlong interview last week in Tallahassee with the committee set up to recommend a new president, ahead of the impending retirement of John Thrasher.
The former speaker of the Florida House sounded reasonable, reassuring and steady.
“You have to be a collaborator. You have to bring people to the table. You have to be open and accessible at all times,” Corcoran said in response to a question during his FSU interview. “I’ll meet with anybody.”
An admirable sentiment. Hear, hear.
But the disguise is about as effective as Clark Kent putting on a pair of glasses to hide his identity.
One day earlier, the education commissioner played the part of bomb-throwing culture warrior during a divisive political speech at Hillsdale College in Michigan, the higher education darling of many conservatives.
Among his targets: Florida public school teachers and textbook publishers.
“You have to police them on a daily basis,” he said of the state’s 185,000 teachers, to ensure they aren’t attempting to “indoctrinate” students in ideas such as critical race theory.
He boasted of making sure a Duval County teacher was “terminated” after she refused to take down a Black Lives Matter flag in her classroom. (The teacher wasn’t terminated, she was reassigned outside the classroom. Also, the teacher advocating Black Lives Matter worked at Jacksonville’s Robert E. Lee High School, where nearly 70% of the students are Black.)
As for textbook publishing houses, they’re “infested with liberals” and produce textbooks with “crazy liberal stuff,” Corcoran told the audience.
When asked by an audience member how he finds common ground with ideological opponents, Corcoran struck a different tone from his FSU interview, answering, “The way I have found common ground is, literally … I have fought. Because they will roll over you.”
Corcoran hastened to add that he was “always open” to talking with others, even those he views as radicals, but he was just getting started with the war metaphors.
“Where necessary I’ll sit with them, but I think we have to be efficient and very strategic in how we go about what we are doing. The war will be won in education. If we can get education right we can have kids be literate and then understand what it means to be a self-governing citizen in a self-governing country … Education is our sword, that’s our weapon.
“There’s going to be a battle … The way we’re going to get to where we’re gonna get is by fighting every step of the way.”
Corcoran had a choice observation for higher education, too, saying that fundamental truths are under attack. “The whole argument on university campuses, there is no truth, it’s all subjective.”
Not surprisingly, Corcoran didn’t bring up the “there is no truth” movement during his interview with FSU’s 15-member search committee.
Instead, he yukked it up about sports and turned serious about the really important stuff, like raising money.
The FSU search committee was wise to pass on Corcoran. He may be bright but he’s a bad fit for FSU, and not just because of his rigid ideology. He has no experience in university administration. And unlike other politicians who went on to become presidents of FSU — Thrasher and T.K. Wetherell — he didn’t even attend the school.
Meanwhile, Corcoran remains in charge of a state education system that oversees a massive public school system, one that employs thousands of teachers and millions of students with a vast array of backgrounds and beliefs.
Having missed out with FSU, his job is to ensure is to ensure that system is educating students and respecting diversity of thought, not to put his own ideological stamp on Florida’s schools.
If spreading — or combating — an ideology is his motivation, Corcoran would be better off finding work with an institution that comports with his personal beliefs.
Should the job should open up, maybe president of Hillsdale College?
An editorial from the Orlando Sentinel.