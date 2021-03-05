TALLAHASSEE — Florida State's seniors departed from their home court one final time with a resounding victory — and one game away from an Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.
Senior guard M.J. Walker scored 18 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and junior forward RaiQuan Gray added 16 points to help No. 11 Florida State win its 25th straight ACC home game, 93-64, over Boston College on Wednesday night.
Fifteen Seminoles played and 14 scored on a night when six seniors were honored.
"I thought this was a tremendous way to send our seniors off," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. "I've never seen so many guys cheering for each other and happy for the experience."
Florida State plays at Notre Dame on Saturday.