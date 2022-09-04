SNS-artemis090422b.jpg

NASA’s new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B ahead of a planned launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

 GRAHAM SMITH PHOTO

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies.

The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere on the 322-foot rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA.

