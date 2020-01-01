The pictures say it all.
Wonder filled our family’s faces as we saw our house coming down the road in four sections. Our two-story modular home was like a huge three-dimensional puzzle.
With the land now prepared and foundation dug and poured, our house was being delivered.
Then the unexpected happened.
One of the four trucks holding one-fourth of our house got mired in the mud resting on a tilt. The poor builder and his crew had a messy and tedious job on their hands.
We stayed out of their way and prayed. At last, the truck slipped out of the mire onto solid ground.
The crane lifted the first-floor back section into place on the foundation as the construction crew got to work securing it. However, our hearts really fluttered when the crane lifted the second-floor sections high in the sky to be attached to the first floor. Whew!
We had been hoping to build a new house since it was the best option considering my husband Ken’s health at the time. A modular fit our plans perfectly. However, the off-site construction took time and some promised dates were changed. Anxiety could creep in easily.
But with faith in God and our builder we trusted that what we had hoped for would actually be doable even as we edged into the winter months.
Now we were witnessing that fulfillment and it was beyond our expectations.
I use this illustration lightly knowing its trivialness when comparing some of its nuances to what Mary, the mother of Jesus experienced. Yet, it helps depict the treasure of how faith and hope hold hands and look forward to fulfillment.
Though a young virgin, she was chosen to bear God’s Son as prophesied in Isaiah 7: 14 NKJV where it says, “Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a Son, and shall call His name Immanuel.”
Had Mary ever wondered if she or one of her friends might be chosen?
Whether she did or didn’t, her willingness to let it be to her as it had been said by the Angel Gabriel reveals the heart for God she had.
Her trust and future, faith and hope rested in God though the revelation was still to be.
Elizabeth’s words in Luke 1:45 married faith and hope to produce fulfillment.
“Blessed is she who believed (faith), for there will be a fulfillment of those things which were told her from the Lord.” (hope)
And, now, our faith and hope await the fulfillment of Jesus’ promised return. Selah
