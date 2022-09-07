The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the seven-day full moon phase starting today and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy the best fishing days of the month over the next seven days.

The full moon occurs Saturday and the lunar orbit perigee occurs today, however the moon arrived at the low position, away from the solar energy path three days ago. Therefore the strength of this full moon will be fairly strong, achieving a 7 or slightly better rating during the midday and midnight hours.

