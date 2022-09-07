The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the seven-day full moon phase starting today and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy the best fishing days of the month over the next seven days.
The full moon occurs Saturday and the lunar orbit perigee occurs today, however the moon arrived at the low position, away from the solar energy path three days ago. Therefore the strength of this full moon will be fairly strong, achieving a 7 or slightly better rating during the midday and midnight hours.
The weather forecast predicts a normal rainy season pattern with greater rainfall daily totals than we’ve experienced over the past four or five days. Cloud-cover will become a factor starting Thursday. Friday overcast conditions will prevail but the nighttime skies will be mostly clear with some cloud-cover. Saturday and Sunday nights will have the most cloud-cover at 75 percent. The more the full moon is blocked-out, the more fish will bite 12 hours later. Therefore the underfoot periods over the weekend should be better than advertised.
The wind forecast will be about the same as the last 10 days. Today a west wind will reach a top speed of 6 mph by midafternoon. Thursday a southwest wind will produce a similar top speed. Friday a south wind will produce an ideal wind speed of 8 to 10 mph by the late morning hours and continue through to the sunset period. Saturday the south wind calms a little and will produce a top speed of 7 mph during the midmorning hours and remain constant until the sunset period when it will diminish. Sunday a 5 mph south wind will change to a mild west wind during the midday hours.
Atmospheric pressure will be dropping today enough to cause fish to adjust downward. But it won’t remain at 29.73 in hg pressure for long. Friday morning the pressure will begin to rise, slowly at first but will begin to rise sharply during the late afternoon hours. Pressure will rise significantly Saturday morning and top-out during the sunset period at 30. 03 in hg. Fish will be moving upward toward shoreline feeding areas Friday through Saturday’s full moon period. A feed rating may be better than seven as a result.
Best Fishing Days: Today through next Tuesday the full moon phase will occur. Of the next seven days Friday through Sunday will be the best fishing days. The full moon occurs Saturday and will produce a feed rating of7 or slightly better. There is a 50-50 chance of cloud-cover being a factor. The more nighttime cloud-cover the greater the midday feeding activity. Conversely, the brighter the full moon, the less feeding will occur 12 hours later. There will be a rising barometer Friday through Saturday midday so anglers can expect fish to be moving into the shallows.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:03 a.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 10 a.m.– 2 p.m. Daily the underfoot move occurs later by one hour and increases in feed rating by one number. Saturday a feed rating of 7.5 will occur from 12-3 p.m.
The second major fishing today occurs then the moon is overhead at 11:32 p.m. A feed rating of 4 to 5 will occur from 10:30 p.m.– 1:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by an hour and will increase in feed rating by one number. Saturday the full moon will be overhead at 1:21 a.m. and produce a 6 to 7 rating from 12:30-3:00 a.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:09 p.m. and the sunset at 7:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 5-8 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 45 minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. Saturday a feed rating of 5 to 6 will occur from 7-9 p.m.
A second minor fishing period will start to occur Friday when the moonset happens at 6:07 a.m. The sunrise will occur at 7:08 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 3 from 5-8 a.m. The moonset will occur 55 minutes later each day and will have a feed rating of 5 during the weekend.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Prime Monthly Periods: Sept. 7-13, full moon; Sept. 22-27, new moon; Oct. 6-12, full moon; Oct. 22-27, new moon; Nov. 5-10, weak full moon; Nov. 21-24, very weak new moon; Dec. 5-9, weak full moon; Dec. 22-24, very weak new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.28 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during August to 38.50 feet and 38.25 feet. Currently the max is 38.25 feet and the min 37.75 feet. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
