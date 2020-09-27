The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of September gives anglers the first half of a weak full moon phase and a typical rainy season weather forecast which will be interrupted by a 10-degree cold front high-pressure system Wednesday.
The moon’s orbit arrived at its weakest influence position three days ago and will arrive at its furthest point from earth Saturday. Therefore the moon will have little positive effect on the creation of daily feeding migrations. This means fish will be influenced mostly by the solar periods, namely solar noon and the sunset periods.
However there is, for the first time since the end of spring, a significant high pressure system forecast for the midweek, which will cause fish to adjust upward. Pressure will begin to rise a total of 0.20 In Hg late Tuesday and peak Thursday during solar noon. Fish will need to adjust up which will cause mass feeding along shoreline feeding areas.
So even though the moon’s influence will be weak, the weather factors could perhaps cause a much better feed rating than is predicted by the standard solar-lunar celestial algorithm result of a 6-rating for Thursday.
But the good news does not stop there, the weather forecast is currently predicting a greater than 50 percent chance of cloud-cover for Thursday night through the weekend. And if this does occur, the second half of the full moon week, which starts Monday, will be better than the first half of the full moon week.
The greater the nighttime cloud-cover during any full moon, always causes far better midday fishing 12 hours later. The fact that this month’s full moon is very weak, means cloud-cover will be even more effective in shutting down an already weak nighttime feeding effort.
The wind forecast is as good as it gets over this upcoming full moon phase. Today a weak east wind will lead to a slightly better southeast wind Monday. A perfect south wind will produce speeds of 10 mph Tuesday. By Wednesday morning early, a northwest wind will produce speeds in the 12 mph range which will subside to a 5 mph north wind Thursday and Friday.
Starting Wednesday, the feeling of the fall season will become evident. Temperatures will average in the lower 80-degree range and water temperatures will decline into the ideal feeding range for Florida’s freshwater fish. Which is the “Real Good News” for Florida’s freshwater anglers.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday through Saturday the weak full moon will improve fishing, peaking at a 6-rating during the midday Thursday. If the weather forecast occurs as predicted, a significant barometric pressure rise will occur Wednesday through Thursday’s underfoot period. Fish will be adjusting into shallow shoreline feeding areas.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:22 a.m. and solar noon at 1:15 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at the same rating until Tuesday when it begins to move upward a half point per day, topping out at a 5-6 rating from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. during the underfoot period of the full moon which occurs Thursday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 5:16 p.m. and the sunset at 7:16 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3 from 5-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 37 minutes and will improve by a half number, topping out at a 4-5 rating from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday.
Prime Monthly Periods: Sept. 28-Oct. 3, weak full moon; Oct. 13-19, super new moon; Oct. 28-Nov. 3, weak full moon; Nov. 12-18, super new moon; Nov. 27-Dec. 2, weak full moon; Dec. 11-16, strong new moon, 27-News Years Day weak full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials:
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.13 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 39.10 feet for the high-level mark, and 38.50 feetfor the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39 feet and the high level to 39.5 feet by Oct. 15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 6 inches, flowing a combined 640 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is at the maximum level of 39.10 feet.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos from customers and readers of this article.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston.