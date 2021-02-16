SEBRING — Two people were displaced early Sunday morning when a fire fully engulfed their home.
Highlands County Fire Rescue reports that the couple was not injured and is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, but damage to the small, single-story home is estimated at $175,000.
Fire crews received a dispatch alert at 5 a.m. Sunday, Fire Rescue reported. Sun ‘N Lakes Engine 41-1 rolled to investigate an “unknown” type of fire reported on the west side of Lake Grassy. While fire crews were en route, 911 Consolidated Dispatch received an update about a fire in the 100 block of Parkview Drive. Engine 41-1 arrived, and the crew reported a fully involved house fire.
Dispatch then sent units from Lake Placid Station 36, Highlands Park Estates Station 33, Placid Lakes Station 39, Venus Station 45, Desoto City Station 19, and Battalion Chief 2, along with rehabilitation and medical units from Stations 36 and 41.
After two hours on the scene, putting out the fire and dousing hot spots, Fire Rescue reports the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
Calls to the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter of the American Red Cross to learn the nature of assistance provided were not immediately returned Monday. The chapter serves Highlands, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.