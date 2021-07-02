SEBRING — The long Fourth of July weekend starts today, with festivities throughout local communities to celebrate Independence Day on July 4 and all the days immediately before and after it.
Monday is a federal holiday, giving people an extra day to celebrate, and get over celebrating. Public parks will be open at regular hours for people wanting to set up a picnic and a day out with their families. What follows is a list of special family-oriented festivities that are open to the public or available for a small fee.
Friday, July 2Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring will have its Independence Day Celebration from 7-9 p.m. tonight. Bring your own blanket and/or chairs and set up on the lakeside lawn by the Sun ‘N Lake Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive. Admission is free for the event and parking, but parking is limited and admission closes after 8:45 p.m.
The event will include a Food Truck Alley. Bring your money to sample food from D&B Kettle Corn, Roadhouse BBQ, Las Gordas Mexican Food, Mr. E’s Snack Bus, Thyme 2 Dine Eatery and Donut NV.
This year, Sun ‘N Lake also offered people the opportunity to reserve a seat at the Island View Restaurant Fireworks Dinner Buffet. However, as of Thursday afternoon, the restaurant was all booked up for that part of the festival.
If you have any questions, contact kbanks@snldistrict.org.
Saturday, July 3Those in the south end of the county can see a car show, hosted by the Highlands Corvette Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main Ave. in downtown Lake Placid. There will be no judge; just a chance to get out and show off and admire classic cars.
In the north of the county, starting at 9 p.m., Avon Park Jaycees will have its annual fireworks show at Donaldson Park on the shores of Lake Verona, 109 E. Main St.
Sunday, July 4The big day will have festivals during the day and night.
Highlands Little Theatre in Sebring will host its free annual Patriotic Revue, with 30-minute shows on every hour between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sales of hot dogs, bratwurst, chips, beer and soft drinks will benefit the HLT scholarship fund. HLT is located next to the Jack Stroup Civic Center and Museum of the Arts at the Allen Altvater Cultural Center at 356 W. Center Ave.
At 9 p.m., City Pier Beach out behind the Cultural Center will be the site of Sebring’s annual fireworks display over Lake Jackson. Also, at that same time, Lake Placid’s Jaycees will host a fireworks display over Lake June in Winter, visible from H.L. Bishop Park on Lake June Road or from Lake June Park on North Tangerine Drive in Lake Placid. Take your pick. Both shows are expected to last 30-45 minutes and to be spectacular.
All weekendAs always, people will host yard parties for their family and friends this weekend, and may even shoot off some fireworks of their own. With recent rains, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index shows all Florida counties in safe levels, but people should still be cautious with fireworks, barbecue grills and fire pits near dry or wild scrub vegetation.
Also, remember that fireworks will spook dogs, cats and other pets in your neighborhood and might cause some that sleep outside to run off. Please be courteous to them and to neighbors who aren’t celebrating into the late night or early morning hours with loud fireworks and/or music.