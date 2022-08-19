SEBRING — Nearly 200 residents and award sponsors came together Thursday night at Island View Restaurant to honor citizens who make the Highlands County community a wonderful place to live.
The 2022 Highlander Awards, presented by the Highlands News-Sun and sponsored by Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, publicly recognized those people who deserve credit for what they do via nominations by the newspaper’s readers.
Though it was a rainy evening, the attendance was nearly filled to capacity.
“The rain hasn’t seemed to dampen anyone’s spirits; they knew they wouldn’t melt in the rain so they attended,” said Erica White, the event coordinator.
Nominees in each of the 21 categories attend the dinner and awards ceremony without knowing who wins. It’s a chance for people to meet other people they may have read or heard about.
“The things you guys do in this community are cool,” Highlands News-Sun Publisher and Highlander Awards emcee Tim Smolarick told the audience filling the restaurant. “It’s worth another round of applause for all the finalists that got here tonight,” he said as the audience cheered.
Before the awards were announced, attendees said during dinner that they were excited to put names to faces.
“It’s nice to get out and meet people you don’t know much about; it’s a wonderful opportunity,” said Cheryl Steele, who sat with friends.
It was the first Highlander Awards dinner for Sebring Police Officer Mike Cutolo – who was nominated for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year – and his wife Jessie. “It’s a nice event,” Mike Cutolo said. “We’re enjoying ourselves.”
Pastor Chris Taylor of Grace Bible Church sat at a table with Donna Williams and her group. Williams was nominated for Woman of the Year.
“She has helped countless women across this community who are grateful to her,” Taylor said. Williams, who started a countywide support group for widows when her husband died several years ago, had brought a contingent from her organization.
“There are 10 of us here,” she said. “We love this community and are proud to be here with everyone.”
Also in the audience was Richard Asmussen, who served as a combat engineer when he went ashore at Normandy on D-Day + 4 in June 1941. The 97-year-old, a nominee for Volunteer of the Year, said he and his fellow engineers ensured Allied tanks, artillery, infantry, and supplies could make it to Berlin.
“We built the longest bridge in history across the Rhine River,” Asmussen said. “Two shifts, night and day, 12 hours on, 12 hours off.”
Smolarick pointed him out to the rest of the audience, which quickly gave him a standing ovation.
The nominees wore green ribbons to indicate their finalist status, but until business sponsors of each category took the stage to open the envelope, no one knew who won.
All nominations are submitted by the public. Selections are not based on the number of nominations that one individual receives, or by a public vote, but by anonymous committees.
Pat Caton – nominated for Female Coach of the Year – coaches the Sebring High School swim team. She praised the attendees in the room.
“I’ve been here for 40 years and I am always meeting amazing people for the first time,” she said.
It was a night of spontaneity. At one point the entire room sang happy birthday to Dr. Dennis R. Bassetti. After Smolarick repeatedly thanked Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman for his service, it became a running joke as a few winners also thanked Blackman when they took the stage.
Smolarick said it was great to be able to present the Highlander Awards Banquet again after a two-year absence. “The committee selected fantastic finalists and I can only imagine the agony that the final committee went through to get to a winner. Congratulations to all of the winners and tahnk you to Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center for partnering with us on this event. One more thank you to Sheriff Paul Blackman. It was truly a great evening.”
Highlander Awards recipients will be featured in a special publication in a September issue of the Highlands News-Sun.
The winners and their categories were as follows: Ray Royce, Agricultural Person of the Year; Tim Bowers, Educator of the Year; Sayra Cortes, Female Athlete of the Year; Pat Caton, Female Coach of the Year; Ed Burnside, Financial Representative of the Year; Lt. Rachel Smith, Firefighter of the Year; Lt. Tyrone Tyson, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year; Nicholas Forthofer, Male Athlete of the Year; LaVaar Scott, Male Coach of the Year; Dennis Green, Man of the Year; Monica Kelly, Nurse of the Year; Mark Fairfield, EMT/Paramedic of the Year; Dr. Dennis Bassetti, Physician of the Year; Tom Barrett, Real Estate Agent of the Year; Butch Thompson, Senior Citizen of the Year; Dr. Reynaldo Descalso, Surgeon of the Year; Emilie Franklin, Teen of the Year; Fred Pierce, Veteran of the Year; Dick Asmussen, Volunteer of the Year; Shirley Johnson, Woman of the Year; and Highway Park Neighborhood Council, 501c3 of the Year.