LAKE PLACID — The 57th annual Lake Placid Country Fair will kick off this Saturday at DeVane Park. Fair festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both weekend days.
Marti Capodiferro singing the national anthem will officially open the fair. She will continue singing a set afterward.
The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce is hosting the fair for a second year. The family-friendly event is free to attend for all. That’s a price that won’t break the bank on a family outing.
“We are thrilled to be hosting the 57th annual Lake Placid Country Fair,” Jennifer Bush, Chamber executive director said. “We look forward to seeing our community members, visitors and our vendors.”
Those vendors she is speaking of will have handmade craft items in all sorts of mediums. The handmade products they make are only limited by their imagination. Fair-goers will see handcrafted jewelry, yard art, fine art, photography, wines, foods and more.
Don’t forget, St. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and arts and crafts can make unique gifts. Enjoy the creative works from familiar vendors and discover new favorites from a new vendor.
In addition to shopping, the Mountain Dew Cloggers will perform for the crowds. Howling at the Moon’s Jim Lind will take over music for the rest of the weekend.
Clowns from Toby’s Clown Alley will be spreading cheer and silliness over the weekend. They will be creating smiles by painting faces. The young at heart and the young will love to see fire trucks up close and personal. The big red trucks will provide a perfect photo opportunity.
All that walking, shopping dancing and laughing can work up an appetite. Local non-profits will be selling lunches. There will be a wide variety of dishes to choose from.