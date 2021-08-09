SEBRING — What can $5.7 million of fire assessment buy?
If you’re rebuilding a fire department, it buys a lot but not enough, according to purchase orders and budget requests for Highlands County Fire Rescue. Fire Chief Marc Bashoor, who’s spent the last three years helping upgrade and consolidate fire and emergency medical services, has said the county will still have a lot of work to do after he retires in September.
“The foundation is built, but foundations don’t cover organizations,” Bashoor has said. “Roofs cover organizations. They need support.”
The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners voted last Tuesday to raise the fire assessment 7% for residential, commercial and institutional land-uses, but kept rates the same, for now, on industrial and vacant properties. With new incident tracking and reporting software, HCFR has reported which land categories have had the most calls, and commissioners’ votes on Tuesday were intended to help balance out any inconsistencies.
QuestionsDuring Tuesday’s public hearing, some audience members questioned purchases by the department, including SUVs for command staff. County purchase orders show prices of $48,000-$50,000 each for four four-wheel drive vehicles, each with $12,000-$14,000 of “contract options” above the $35,000 base price and $2,000 in dealer options.
Those contract options, as seen by the Highlands News-Sun, include emergency lights/markings, radios, firefighting equipment and organizational materials to turn each truck into a mobile command center. More than once, Bashoor and his battalion chiefs have positioned white boards in the rear of their trucks to track which vehicles and crews were en route or on scene and how long before they needed to be relieved.
One of the newest vehicles in the fleet, Rehab 51, is designed and stocked to provide rehabilitation to fire crews exhausted by heat from flames and/or sun at long-running incidents.
Getting enginesLocal volunteer firefighters using 30-40 year old first-response engines had “become accustomed to doing without,” Bashoor said. National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards say to dispose of all trucks 20 years or older and use 15-year-old trucks as backup, only.
Recently, the county traded in two aged trucks, a 1986 FMC and a 1991 E-One, toward purchase of a rescue pumper. The county had originally ordered a $797,870 “wet heavy” large-chassis fire engine, but changed it to a smaller rescue pumper, and put the $299,860 savings toward another rescue pumper.
Highlands Lakes Estates Fire Station 33 is expected to get a new engine this December. To date, DeSoto City Station 19, Placid Lakes Station 39 and Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41 have already received new ones.
Of the county’s 34 engines and tankers, including those four, Bashoor has said 18 should be off the road, and another six should be backup only. Of the remaining 10, he said, the county should replace one in 2023, two more in 2024, two in 2025, and one in 2026, 2027 and 2029.
It takes a year to get a new truck ordered and delivered. County officials said Friday the county has no more on order at this time.
The county also must fuel the trucks, along with all public vehicles. David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, has estimated fuel cost at $2.50 per gallon for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget. Current retail prices are just under $3 per gallon.
Getting peopleWhen Bashoor came aboard in 2018 and updated the volunteer roster, 60 of the 105 active volunteers had run less than two calls per month, 20 ran two to four calls a month, 17 ran four to 10 calls and just eight ran more than 10 calls a month.
Full-time paid firefighters have helped cover gaps, and Bashoor has recommended getting 12 more paid paramedic/EMT-trained firefighters in the 2021-22 Fiscal Year, at a cost of $1.39 million. Of that, only $675,444 goes to salaries, at $56,287 each.
From the remaining $711,132, the county would pay $116,892 to life/health insurance, $45,468 to FICA taxes, $151,428 to retirement, $335,172 to worker’s compensation, $8,616 to Medicare and $156 to the Employee Assistance Program to provide free assessments and counseling, if needed.
Also, the 12 positions would require $2,820 for liability insurance, $36,000 for bunker gear, $6,000 for uniforms, $1,104 for education/training, and $7,476 total to license/maintain personal computers with software and county email accounts.