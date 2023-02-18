SEBRING — A nonprofit that offers employability training, soft skills training, and life skills services to youth is holding a fundraiser today in Sebring.
The organization, iTrain Now, is hosting the event from noon to 5 p.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Building behind Sebring Walmart, 33565 Grand Prix Drive.
According to the organization, there will be more than 20 youth vendors raising money for its programs that aid young people get their start.
The iTrain group is governed by a board of directors and funded by charitable donations, grants, excessive revenue from its training academy and fees for services.
“Our vision is to create a workforce community where individuals are prepared with superior job skills training, professional development, life-skills, career pathway education, and employment readiness services,” an ITrain official said.