SEBRING — Sebring Fire Department recently received a $42,275 check from State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis to help with cancer decontamination.
It’s a project that the fire department, along with thousands across the country, has undertaken for many years in hopes of making sure that today’s firefighters can serve more safely and with fewer health risks than their predecessors.
One way to do that involves removing and eliminating exhaust fumes from the fire station bays, keeping them from drifting upstairs to the living quarters and instituting protocols to have firefighters decontaminate as soon as they return from a call.
Capt. Austin Maddox said Sebring’s fire stations — most notably the historic station built in 1927 on Mango Street — already have air vacuums built into the ceiling of the truck bays, pulling out any exhaust from the trucks as they leave or return.
The station also has caps on the fire pole holes, easy to kick out of the way but sealed enough to prevent air exchange with the upstairs.
Firefighters also have to follow a procedure. They have to immediately put their soiled, smoky bunker gear into industrial-grade washers lined up at the back of the bays, behind the hand weights and weight benches. They then have to wipe down their skin and clothes with sanitary wipes.
“They also have to ‘shower within the hour,’” Maddox said, “to get all that stuff off.”
It doesn’t stop there, however. Assistant Sebring Fire Chief Dirk Riley said several systems, either built into fire trucks or retrofitted onto the older ones, work to prevent exhaust fumes and particles from getting into the air in the bays at all.
Called diesel particulate filters (DPF), Riley said, the devices come installed on newer trucks. Another add-on filter called a “Ward Diesel no smoke filter” also gets put in place on the exhaust system after the DPF to not only catch particles but also clean itself while en route.
This works for trucks made in the last 10 years, approximately, Riley said: Roughly from 2013 to today. Older trucks, built circa 2005 or even earlier, need another type of system.
Trucks without a DPF have a device that activates when the truck starts up or shifts into reverse, as is usually when they come back to the station. It diverts exhaust into a secondary filter for 35 seconds, enough time to clear the bay and be on their way.
If the firefighters need more time to get rolling, Riley said, they can reset the diverter after the 35 seconds ends. It’s not often they have to do that, however. Firefighters train to roll out quickly and to back the truck in smoothly for the next call.
Brush Truck 14, built in 1997, has such a system. To expedite installation, the fire department installed the miniature air-compressor for the actuator as well as the control module inside an unused side rail toolbox. It keeps the system out of the weather and makes it easy to access for maintenance and replacement.