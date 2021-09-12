The home is located at 1610 Willow Run in Sebring. The home is priced at $209,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
You’ll love how warm and inviting this beautiful home is. Situated on a large corner lot, this fully furnished two-bedroom, two-bath beauty is located in the quaint 55+ community of Willow Gate. Previously used as a guest house, this home is move-in ready and set up for company.
Step through the screened front porch into the great room. You’ll enjoy the bright and open split floor plan, and no need to worry about allergies because there’s no carpet here. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, white appliances, pantry and window over the kitchen sink. There’s even a nice, large hutch with cabinets and a glass display case, ideal for extra storage, and a round, white and wood dining table for that country charm feel.
Nice size master bedroom with walk-in closet and furnished with a queen bed and wicker-like bedroom furniture. The master bath has a tile walk-in shower and pretty vanity. The guest bedroom is also furnished with a queen bed and bedroom furniture and the guest bath has a nice vanity and tile shower with tub.
Step through the sliding doors from the living room and enjoy your morning coffee or tea in the glassed-in, tiled floor, Florida room, which is under the main roof of the house, and nicely furnished with Pier 1 Import patio furniture including a couch, rocking chair and ottoman. Just outside of the Florida room is a patio, partially fenced in and ideal for BBQ-ing when you have friends and family over.
Enjoy the perks of living in Willow Gate that offers lawn maintenance and use of the amenities such as the clubhouse for activities, play a game on the shuffleboard courts or take a dip in the sparkling blue pool for the low HOA fee of only $75/month. Centrally located and just minutes from U.S. 27, Lakeshore Mall and several shopping centers and restaurants. Neat, clean and ready for its new owners. Come take a look today.
For more information, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS#282566