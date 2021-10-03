This home is located at 3300 Greenskeeper Drive in desirable Marina Cove in the Highlands Ridge 55+ Community. Priced at $129,900, it is listed by Tania Bobe, Broker/Owner with MB&A Realty.
As you walk into this tastefully decorated home, one word comes to mind …spacious. The open floor plan is bright and perfect for entertainment. It is situated on one of only five rented land lots available on the golf course, overlooking the 16th green. The oak-lined cul de sac is private and peaceful.
This two-bedroom, two-bath home features an electric fireplace in the formal living room, newer white appliances in the kitchen, which also features a built-in island with plenty of seating.
The master bedroom and en-suite bath has his/her walk in closets and an additional linen closet, which is perfect for storage.
The home opens to an enclosed back porch with sweeping views of the golf course and groves. Plenty of wildlife to enjoy while relaxing on your oversized deck. You’ll enjoy the bright, open layout of this home.
Marina Cove is a gorgeous manufactured home community consisting of 215 home sites located inside Highlands Ridge. Highlands Ridge is an active 55+ community located in Avon Park, Florida. Nestled between orange groves and just below the frost belt line lies this beautiful community. Development of Highlands Ridge began in 1990. It was designed to consist of a mobile home community, site-build homes in unique neighborhood villages and two 18-hole golf courses.
MB&A Realty is a locally owned and operated independent brokerage. Founded in 2020 as a boutique style real estate agency reinventing the way real estate is conducted. Every client encounter is handle with commitment and integrity resulting in an unparalleled experience. Hank Beauparlant is the manufactured home on rented land sales agent in Marina Cove. With over 200 sold homes in the community and over 16 years of experience, Hank provides a level of knowledge that is second to none. For more information on this home, please contact Hank Beauperlant at 863-270-4909 or hank@mbnarealty.com.