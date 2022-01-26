AVON PARK — The air was cool (well okay, it was cold), with a breeze and a light drizzle of rain, but it didn’t keep people from coming out to enjoy the Fusion Fest in Avon Park.
The event, hosted by the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA), took place both inside the Community Center and outside along Museum Avenue. Booths and tables were filled with a variety of treasures.
The opening ceremony began at 10 a.m. with David Flowers, HCA Board member, making introductions. Shelly Mercure (Avon Park City Council) and Mark Schrader (Avon Park City Manager) were present to welcome those attending.
“Thanks for taking the time to attend today,” said Schrader. “We want to thank everyone for coming out even though it’s a little chilly outside. We want to bring people into our community which has a lot of art and culture to offer.”
While there were many people working behind the scenes, many volunteers, the HCA organizers were mainly Gaylin Thomas, Carol Dutton and Flowers. It took a lot of hard work and dedication to make such an event a reality.
The Avon Park High School Junior ROTC Honor Guard presented the colors. The National Anthem was led by Jeanne Freimuth.
Browsers looked around the inside exhibits. Jewelry, art work, photography, wood work and baked goods were some of the items on display.
Crafting tables had handmade items such as novelty pillows and home décor. The Pink Tulip, Sandra Johnston Arts, had a variety of unique decorative household items available.
John Henry is a well-known local woodturner. His beautiful creations include bowls of various sizes in mixed wood patterns. One of his bowls was in a complicated checkerboard pattern exhibiting his high skill level.
Cindy Rose Photography had many of her beautiful works on display.
Betty Windsor, with BJ’s Cakes & More, offered quite a few varieties of tasty homemade cakes including carrot, key lime, hummingbird, lemon sour cream and coconut. She has about 20 variations to choose from.
Those walking down Museum Avenue could enjoy the mouthwatering aroma of ribs and chicken in the smoker. The grill master was Pastor Moses Anderson with the Church of God by Faith.
His Avon Park team of parishioners were dishing up some tasty sides and cakes. “Just try our hummingbird cake! It’s really great.”
Jennifer Lane and baby Lucia were also strolling down Museum. “It’s a fun day out here and there’s some really great food to try.”
Reusable plastic wine glasses were what Lori Haselman had on display. “These are mostly beach themed, but I do make custom orders.”
Adults and teen volunteers, wearing their blue Fusion Fest t-shirts, were on hand to make things easier for everyone attending. Kids attending could get their faces painted over by the Avon Park Depot Museum.
Those wanting a tasty snack could purchase a piece of homemade cobbler with vanilla ice cream. Many teamed the dessert up with a cup of fresh hot coffee.
The choices, served up by Judy Laycock and Karen Olmsted, included peach, apple, blueberry, mixed berry, mango and cherry.
Shelly Mercure and her mother Martha Browning were enjoying their cobbler in the Maxwell dining car inside the train at the Museum Depot.
“This is really great,” said Browning. “It’s been a fun time despite the light rain. There’s a lot to see.”
There was entertainment all day at the event beginning with Jeanne Freimuth, Christine Scholtus, Fiddling Steve and Friends, Side Project Duo, Ryz-N-Soulz and T-Rex.