Executive orders seem to be a popular topic for discussion.
We received a letter to the editor submission that right out of the gate launched a bit of misinformation.
“So far, President Biden has put out more executive orders than the previous three combined.”
Really?
OK, it’s true that President Biden hit the ground running and probably got hand cramps by signing 28 executive orders. That’s nearly as many orders as President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed in his first month in office.
Every president seems inclined to take pen in hand and bypass Congress with executive orders, orders that often are then negated by the next president representing the opposite party.
Biden does seem to be galloping right out of the gate, but let’s see how he does on the long haul around the presidential track.
For perspective, consider:
Bill Clinton, a two-term president, signed a total of 364 executive orders.
George W. Bush, who followed Clinton’s presidency and also was a two-termer, signed a total of 291.
Barack Obama, who then took the keys to the White House from Bush and also served two terms, signed 276 executive orders during his years in office.
And 45? Donald Trump, a one-term president, penned 220 executive orders. That’s just 56 fewer executive orders than Obama signed during the course of eight years.
The day is young, as the saying goes, and perhaps Biden will surpass them all. Perhaps not. But let’s watch the fuzzy math.
An editorial from The Index-Journal, South Carolina.