GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Conservationists are split on a new proposal that would legalize captive, commercial breeding of one of Florida’s flagship species. The state’s wildlife agency was expected to vote against the plan next week over concerns it would make diamondback turtles more attractive for poachers.

The U.S. Association of Reptile Keepers of Florida wants the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to approve captive breeding to lessen the novelty associated with the species’ current population levels and better prepare for impending habitat loss due to climate change, spokesman Daniel Parker said. The group represents pet stores and hobbyists.

Recommended for you