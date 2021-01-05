SEBRING — Polk County Sheriff’s Office has three men in custody on charges of attempted murder and related charges after attacking a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer.
Michel Amalfi, 45, of Miami is facing charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and keeping a nuisance injurious to health.
Lazaro Milian, also spelled Millian, 44, also of Miami, is on hold for a Miami-Dade warrant. He has new charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, keeping a nuisance injurious to health and unauthorized possession of a crate.
Rodrigo Alberto Mato La Rosa, 27, of Hialeah faces charges of attempted murder and resisting arrest.
All three allegedly attacked an FWC officer late Saturday night in 88,000 acres of woods between the River Ranch Hunt Camp and the Avon Park Air Force Range. Allegedly, the officer found them “fire hunting” or night hunting out in the wilderness. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the officer was by himself and “an hour deep into the woods” from the River Ranch camp.
The officer saw a light and two all-terrain vehicles, one of them a side-by-side seated vehicle, and started following them on foot. He heard a gunshot, Judd said, and approached three people, seized two shotguns and a hunting rifle from them and started questioning them.
About that time, one of them — later identified as Milian — tried to leave and the FWC officer tried to detain him. Judd said in a press conference that Milian was on probation for a grand theft conviction.
Allegedly, Amalfi and Mato La Rosa jumped on the officer and started fighting him while Milian fled on a single-passenger ATV, Judd said. The two men fought the officer and then fled in the side-by-side ATV, hitting the officer as they fled.
He was able to call other FWC officers for assistance, Judd said, and FWC called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which had deputies closer to him at the time.
The officer, although an hour away from the camp, Judd said, was only about a mile into the woods. The Polk Sheriff’s Office and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office sent helicopters to search, and officers found him using the global positioning system on his truck.
It took two hours to reach him, get emergency medical services to him and get him out, Judd said.
Judd said the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office sent help, as did police departments from Lakeland, Winter Haven, Auburndale and Lake Wales.
“You see, when you attack one law enforcement officer, you attack all law enforcement officers,” Judd said.
Approximately 100 law enforcement officers on scene set up a perimeter, while the attacked FWC officer told other officers that the suspects had fled into the River Ranch Hunt Camp area, which Judd said was hosting as many as 5,000 people at a “spider web” of campsites over the New Year’s Eve weekend.
The Osceola County helicopter found one of the ATV’s, however, Judd said, the yellow side-by-side was submerged in water.
Polk County deputies, conducting the criminal investigation for FWC, found a cell phone at the scene of the attack, Judd said. His technicians, under a search warrant, discovered the phone belonged to Amalfi. From the phone, they learned he had a camp at River Ranch.
At sunrise on Sunday, FWC’s Special Operations Group and Polk County deputies arrived at the camp, where they found Amalfi and Millian, who denied any knowledge of a side-by-side ATV, Judd said.
Judd said other witnesses in the area were familiar with the vehicle, and through community tips, he said, people led deputies to the second ATV and the third suspect, who was arrested in South Florida on Monday.
FWC Maj. Roger Young said he was humbled by the level of help he got from the law enforcement community. He thanked local law enforcement for its support of his personnel, and said all of their thoughts and prayers are with their officer, who is healing after being treated at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
The injured officer attempted to identify the suspects, but they jumped him, Young said. He defended himself the best that he could, and they hit him with their vehicle on the way out.
The fact that he was able to disarm them of their shotguns and a hunting rifle and secure those weapons saved his life, Young said.