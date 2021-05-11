SEBRING — Spring will mark a time of rejuvenation on Lake Istokpoga as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will begin a major aquatic habitat restoration effort.
The FWC plans to transplant more than 150,000 native aquatic plants onto the 28,000-acre lake to help restore the natural habitat for the shallow lake, popular with sport fishing.
Contractors will plant 35,000 each of jointed spikerush, 35,000 “Kissimmee grass” and duck-potato plants along with 10,000 bulrush plants along the lake’s eastern, western and northern shorelines. The FWC will also sink 8,800 biodegradable pots containing more than 35,000 plants of Illinois pondweed — also called “peppergrass” — throughout the lake marshes.
FWC officials hope these native plants will serve as valuable foraging and nesting habitat for fish, birds and other species, including the endangered Everglade snail kite and other sportfish, such as largemouth bass, crappie and panfish. They also hope to use this project to enhance plant diversity in the shallows.
The work is part of the recommendations from stakeholders that were included in the Lake Istokpoga Habitat Management Plan, aimed at increasing native submersed and emergent aquatic vegetation and reducing the numbers of invasive plant species.
This new effort is almost identical to a similar effort conducted four years ago, almost to the day. In mid-May 2017, the FWC embarked on a plan to plant thousands of aquatic plants into the shallows of Lake Istokpoga. That effort involved 30,000 jointed spikerush plants, 10,000 maidencane plants and 10,000 Kissimmee grass plants along the western and northern shorelines.
As with this effort, it was done to improve the largemouth bass, crappie and panfish populations.
In the intervening years, anglers who frequented the lake complained to the FWC that herbicide applications to remove non-native plants had actually hurt the fish populations. Spraying stopped by Mid-February 2019 for FWC officials to gather comment and input from stakeholders.
In March 2019, FWC staff published a press release stating that, based on public outrage, the commission would start using less chemicals and more manual labor to remove aquatic vegetation, forming over watch groups, developing pilot programs and communicating more with the public. Three months later, however, anglers and other stakeholders reported that changes in policy were slow to materialize.
By August 2019, the FWC had put together a new Aquatic Habitat Management Plan for Lake Istokpoga and by January 2020 had begun implementing a plan that would include more careful application of herbicides and study of their effects on local wildlife, as well as replanting and refining procedures over time.