FWC seizes birds from family wildlife center

David Wrede holds Thunder, his American bald eagle. Kids and adults have met Thunder at patriotic events, in schools, and at the Wrede Wildlife Center.

 COURTESY/WREDE WILDLIFE CENTER

SEBRING – Thunder the American bald eagle is well-known to families and school kids all over Highlands County.

The magnificent animal made his appearance last year at the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department’s 911 Memorial dedication on the arm of David Wreade, 78, his long-time owner. Wrede (pronounced “Reed-y”) and his wife Karen own the Wrede Wildlife Education Center home to several red-shouldered hawks, red-tailed hawks, American kestrels, screech owls, and vultures.

Recommended for you