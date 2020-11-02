HOUSTON — Dillon Gabriel passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns, UCF rushed for another 300-plus and the balanced, high-octane offense swamped Houston 44-21 on Saturday.
Gabriel, who leads the nation in yards passing per game, was 19 of 33 for 328 yards with a pair of TD passes to Ryan O’Keefe. Otis Anderson (170 yards rushing), Greg McCrae (107) and Ben Thompson (87) each ran for touchdowns as the Knights (4-2, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) piled up 681 yards of offense.
Gabriel has thrown 166 passes without an interception.
Houston (2-2, 2-1) lost for the first time in conference with Clayton Tune throwing two interceptions that resulted in 14 UCF points. Tune was 21-of-41 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown.
Tune capped a quick, 82-yard fourth-quarter drive with a touchdown toss and two-point conversion pass, closing to 37-21 with 4:17 remaining.
The Cougars onside kick attempt failed, and McCrae made a huge third-and-long conversion with a 20-yard gain that led to Anderson’s 28-yard touchdown, icing the game.
UCF starting defensive back Antwan Collier did not make the trip. Collier was arrested by campus police Thursday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license.
Tronti leads FAU to 24-3 victory
BOCA RATON — Nick Tronti threw for a touchdown, ran for another and Florida Atlantic beat UTSA 24-3 on Saturday.
After having five of their first six games canceled due to COVID-19 reasons, and then losing at Marshall last week with a depleted roster, the Owls (2-1, 2-1 Conference USA) were closer to full strength in beating the Roadrunners (4-4, 2-2).
FAU only had two players sidelined due to COVID-19. A total of 43 players who began fall camp did not travel to Marshall, including 28 related to COVID-19.
Tronti connected with Aaron Young for 27 yards and a touchdown following a Vladimir Rivas field goal for a 10-0 first-quarter lead. After Hunter Duplessis got UTSA’s only points with a 49-yard field goal, Tronti completed a nine-play, 80-yard drive with a 2-yard run to lead 17-3 at halftime. That touchdown was set up by a 36-yard completion to TJ Chase.
James Charles added a 2-yard touchdown run late after UTSA turned the ball over on downs at its 19-yard line.
Malcomb Davidson rushed for 115 yards on 14 carries for FAU.
UTSA’s Sincere McCormick, who came in with a FBS-leading 867 yards rushing, was held to 54 yards by a FAU defense that included three sacks by Jaylen Joyner.
Attendance was 5,026 with FAU limiting capacity to 20% in its 29,419-seat stadium.
Ohio State 38, Penn State 25
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Justin Fields doesn’t need the energy of 110,000 people mostly rooting against him in a stadium to put on a show.
The Ohio State quarterback is just fine shredding defenses in front of a more intimate gathering.
Justin Fields passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns, two to Chris Olave, and No. 3 Ohio State beat No. 18 Penn State 38-25 on an eerily quiet Saturday night at what is usually one of the most raucous settings in college football.
Jeremy Ruckert also caught a pair of touchdowns, Master Teague II ran for another and the Buckeyes generated 526 yards of offense in their 15th straight Big Ten win and 10th straight on the road against a ranked opponent.