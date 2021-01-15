Rep. Matt Gaetz and Senator Rick Scott are unfit to serve in public office following their treasonous actions in voting to overturn the Nov. 3 presidential election. Their objections to the electoral vote proves they are not about the people but rather blind allegiance to a political party that seeks to implant itself as a sole governing model rooted in fascism. Fortunately, their efforts fell far short and democracy prevails in America.
Mindless Trump mob goons have no place in public government. This country fought wars to remove itself from dictatorial rule. This past week we saw the ugly side of right-wing America as Trump thugs overwhelm the nation's Capitol resulting in the deaths of five, including a police advertiser [sic]. These actions are unprecedented and unsettling.
Matt Gaetz and Rick Scott join this motley crew of rif-raff that poisons a nation where so many died to preserve its integrity. The people of America spoke and whether you like the election outcome or not, a new administration will take over on Jan. 20th. I would hope the next election would see dissidents like Gaetz and Scott booted out just as Mr. Trump was.
Our elected officials work for the people – not the other way around. Time to take out the garbage.
Horace Markley
Sebring