This week, HB 673, Gail’s Law, passed its first committee in the Florida House of Representatives. The bill requires the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to create a statewide database for tracking rape kits and notifying victims. No such system currently exists, leaving sexual assault survivors without critical information about their cases. Gail’s Law is named after Gail Gardner, who survived a vicious sexual assault in 1988 and, despite courageously consenting to a forensic exam, had to wait over 30 years before her rape kit was tested. During those 30 years, Gail kept looking out her window, terrified that her attacker was still stalking her.
As the legislative session progresses, I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance this vital legislation that would benefit sexual assault survivors across our great state. Sadly, a new rape occurs almost once every hour in Florida and many survivors do not have access to the services and supports that they need to recover and heal. Together, by passing Gail’s Law, we can address the historical lack of accountability surrounding sexual assault evidence kits, eliminate the potential for evidence kits to go untested, and empower survivors with information on the status of their cases as they move through the criminal justice system.
Jack T. Anderson, III
Legislative Assistant to Representative Emily Slosberg
Florida House of Representatives, District 91