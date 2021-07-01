TALLAHASSEE — Dubbed “Gail’s Law,” a bill that will require creation of a statewide tracking system for sexual-assault evidence kits was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The bill (HB 673), which was unanimously approved by the Legislature in April, will require the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to create a database and tracking system for sexual-assault evidence kits from the point of collection through the criminal justice process.
Senate sponsor Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, said the new law is necessary because many victims never know what happens to DNA evidence after it is collected.
“Survivors will be able to contact the law enforcement agencies and track where their rape kit is, as to whether or not they have a lead, whether they have matched the DNA, whether they have found someone that perhaps is already in jail,” Stewart said.
The bill was named after Gail Gardner, an Orlando woman who was sexually assaulted in 1988 and whose rape kit was not tested for more than 30 years. She then found out that her attacker was a serial rapist serving a life sentence. Gardner told members of a House panel in March that she “could not sleep throughout the night” for years, as she did not know whether her attacker remained a threat.
After reports about untested rape kits sitting on shelves, the Department of Law Enforcement in 2016 started a three-year project to process untested kits submitted by local police agencies. A House staff analysis said the project led to 8,023 kits being processed. Stewart said Florida will be one of more than 30 states that have tracking systems for such kits.
“The survivor is always looking over their shoulder, thinking someone might come back to rape them,” Stewart said. “So, it allows these survivors to know what is happening with their rape kits.”