Galarza gets Life with 20 years for shooting two in Avon Park

SEBRING — Daniel Galarza will spend the rest of his life in jail for shooting and wounding two young men during a marijuana deal in December 2018. That’s only part of the sentence Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada gave the young man Friday in a case that saw two defendants flee the state, with one apprehended at the Mexico border.
Galarza, who appeared thin in his striped jail uniform, stood at the defense table and shook slightly as Estrada read the sentence: life for first degree attempted murder with great bodily harm; a second, but concurrent, 25-year sentence for attempted armed robbery with a firearm resulting in great bodily harm; and a third, standalone, 20-year mandatory sentence for shooting the second victim, who was not hurt as badly as the first victim.
In other words, the life plus 25-year sentences will run concurrently; the 20-year sentence is tacked on to the life sentence.
“Here I am again,” said Estrada, frustrated at the number of gun violence cases he’s had to oversee in recent weeks. “For the life of me, I can’t understand why this is occurring and the regularity it is occurring and especially in this community.”
A jury in mid-July found Galarza guilty of pulling a pistol and opening fire at a group of young people in Avon Park who were discussing a marijuana deal. His bullets hit a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old, both of whom survived. One victim was injured so badly that he was airlifted to a trauma center.
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo, who prosecuted Galarza as well as other gun violence cases, expressed frustration that people are getting shot “over a little weed.” He urged a heavy sentence for Galarza – even though neither victim was killed – and cited other cases where people were shot over marijuana, including one case that “left a victim crippled in a wheelchair for selling weed to individuals.” Galarza was not involved in the alleged deal in Avon Park, he said.
“He was not even part of the dispute, he was out a ways, and the dispute was between [other people]. He came out of nowhere, bullets flying, and no thanks to Mr. Galarza, the victims survived.”
Castillo said Galarza received the equivalent of two life sentences. In addition to the life term, “under 10-20-life, 25 years is also considered life,” Castillo said.
Galarza’s sentence score sheet also shows he fled the county after the shooting. He was apprehended in North Carolina in April 2019 and brought here to stand trial.
Galarza’s co-defendants in the shooting – Tory Swain-Daniels and Sebastian Martinez – testified against him during Galarza’s two-day trial. Swain-Daniels, who was 18 at the time of the crime, had remained in jail from the date of the shooting in December 2018 until June 2020, when he pleaded guilty to the crimes. He was then released on bond until he was sentenced to six years of probation in August. He was also deemed a violent felony offender of special concern.
Martinez, who also fled the county, was caught trying to cross from Texas to Mexico in November 2019. He also was extradited to Highlands County. The youth’s charges included two counts attempted first degree murder, possession of weapon, ammunition/concealed by a delinquent felon, and attempted robbery with a firearm. Detectives searched his house after the shooting and found marijuana and smoking tools, giving him possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia charges.
After Martinez agreed to testify against Galarza, Estrada sentenced him to juvenile maximum imprisonment until he turns 21. Once he serves that sentence, he has to serve 200 hours of community service. Martinez also faces a two-year suspension of his driver’s license.
Galarza’s defense lawyer, Jennifer Powell, urged Estrada to sentence him to a minimum 14.5 years that some sentencing guidelines suggest.
“The only evidence against Mr. Galarza was testimony of two men who admitted to receiving very, very, favorable outcomes,” Powell said of Swain-Daniels and Martinez. “Mr. Galarza does not have any priors except for two charges of driving without a license.”
Nevertheless, Estrada underscored the seriousness of Galarza’s crimes, to which Florida statutes apply more weight when a gun is used.
“After seeing the photographs and [the victim] describe the injuries that he experienced [during trial], it’s very fortunate for you that you’re not facing an actual first degree murder charge with the death penalty on the table.”